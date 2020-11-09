Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

