Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.