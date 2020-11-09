Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 5,130 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,737 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

