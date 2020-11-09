Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

