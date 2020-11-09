Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,547 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of NICE worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NICE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 64,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $252.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.73.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
