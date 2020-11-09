Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,547 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of NICE worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NICE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 64,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $252.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

