Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,172 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.40% of Jabil worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jabil by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 133,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

