Mackay Shields LLC Sells 36,954 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

