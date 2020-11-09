Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Magna International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

