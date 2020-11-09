Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

MAR opened at $122.55 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

