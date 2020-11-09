Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology Group worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

