Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,818. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

