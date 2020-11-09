Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

MTNB opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

