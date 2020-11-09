Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.43. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 782,345 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.