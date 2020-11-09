Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

