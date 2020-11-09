Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.