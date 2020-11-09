Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,966.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $674,661.06 and $9,966.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00087311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001247 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00020652 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005482 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 156.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00035434 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,306,360 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

