MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRPRF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

MRPRF opened at $6.60 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA is one of the leading real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), focused on the acquisition and management of commercial assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company has elected to become a SOCIMI (Spanish REIT regime). The principal activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of commercial real estate assets in the segment of ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal.

