Metacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.64 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $117.64 million and $52,825.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00370254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.03420951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00027956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022800 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

