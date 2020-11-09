MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $23.12 on Monday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.