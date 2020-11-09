Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

