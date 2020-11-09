Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.