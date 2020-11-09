Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,010 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.