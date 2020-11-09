Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 18,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.