Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 10,100 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $14,069,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.