Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 123.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $237.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $239.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

