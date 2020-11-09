Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

