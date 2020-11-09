Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.30 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

