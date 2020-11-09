Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $105.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,608. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

