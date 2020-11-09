Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 6,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $88.50 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

