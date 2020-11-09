Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

