Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 12,800 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 102,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

