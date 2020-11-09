Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 3,500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $23,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

