Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Allstate worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,096,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Allstate by 2,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

