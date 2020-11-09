Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Ball by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 78.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

