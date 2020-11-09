Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,736,000 after buying an additional 92,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,280 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

SRE opened at $124.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

