Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of ED opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

