Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.10% of eBay worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 225,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in eBay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 44,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 343.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.