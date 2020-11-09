Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $197.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $204.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

