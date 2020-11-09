Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $145.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $145,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 52,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.46 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

