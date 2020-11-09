Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.77 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $6,735,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

CARR stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

