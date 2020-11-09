Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Fastenal worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

