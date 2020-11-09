Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $164.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

