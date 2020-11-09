Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.98 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,864,000 after buying an additional 150,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

TRV stock opened at $138.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

