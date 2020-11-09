Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $24.43 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $27,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

ANSS stock opened at $341.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

