Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $28.48 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,328.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

