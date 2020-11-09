Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $68.67 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

