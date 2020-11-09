Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after buying an additional 1,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $144.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

