Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

