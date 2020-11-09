Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.