Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.37 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,294,427 shares of company stock valued at $372,632,263. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.